Anna Faris Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Partner Michael Barrett, Shows off Diamond Ring

Anna Faris appeared to confirm she and cinematographer Michael Barrett are engaged to be married. The Mom star was spotted around Los Angeles over the weekend and quizzed by paparazzi about getting married. Faris repeatedly thanked the photographers for asking, after she was spotted wearing a big diamond ring last week.

In video posted by E! News and TMZ, Faris and Barrett are asked how they were doing after a night out. “We’re wonderful,” Faris said, before another photographer congratulated them.

“Thank you,” Faris said.

They were then asked if they were ready for the “big day.” “No,” Faris replied.

Meanwhile, InTouch Weekly published new photos of Faris and Barrett walking around Los Angeles, with her ring visible. A source told the outlet, “They’ve been together long enough to know they’re right for each other… Anna is very happy.”

Faris and Barrett began dating about two years ago, after she and Chris Pratt announced their split. She was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and Pratt from 2009 until 2017. Their divorce was finalized in 2018, and they share 7-year-old son Jack.

Faris’ decision to get married again is surprising since she recently hinted on the Divorce Sucks! podcast with Laura Wasser that she might not want to walk down the aisle again.

“I will say, I believe in love and monogamy, and I believe in the commitment… with a relationship,” Faris told Wasser in April. “But I do struggle — having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura — with the idea of our legal system… I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level… There’s a lot there, you can’t just…”

“Throw that out there?” Wasser asked.

Faris joked that she is “not crazy about weddings unless I get to be, like, the super obnoxious person who doesn’t have to be a bridesmaid.”

As for Barrett, he is a veteran cinematographer with an American Society of Cinematographers Award for his work on CSI. He also shot Ted, Ted 2, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gotti and Faris’ 2018 remake of Overboard.

Faris now stars on CBS’ Mom, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. The series was recently renewed through Season 8.

“I wish I could tell you what was going to happen,” Faris said about the new season in an interview with PopCulture.com. “I learned back in Season 1; I asked Chuck Lorre, ‘Can you tell me where are we going?’ and he said, ‘Well, you can ask me anything, but I’m not going to tell you.’ So, I don’t know what this season has in store for our characters, but we have brilliant writers, and I love doing it. I feel so fortunate.”

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images