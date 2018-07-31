Andy Spade Pays Tribute to Kate Spade With ‘Christmas’ in July

Andy Spade is paying tribute to his late wife Kate Spade by celebrating Christmas in July.

Just over a month since his wife died of an apparent suicide, Andy Spade opened up about their relationship and a “difficult time” for them in a touching Instagram post paying tribute to Spade while celebrating Christmas in July.

“She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city. I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and stay at their home through a difficult time,” Spade, 55, captioned the image of a small Christmas tree in the desert.

“This tree was standing alone beside the house so we ordered those multicolored, old fashioned lights from Amazon or Target and another dear personal friend gave me a really long extension cord and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came on and wrapped it in Reynolds wrap (TM) like we do every Christmas,” he concluded the post.

Andy and Kate met while attending Arizona State University when they worked at the same clothing store. After moving to New York together, the couple co-founded Kate Spade New York in 1993 and married just a year later. In 2006, they sold their ownership stake in Kate Spade New York to focus on raising their daughter, Frances Beatrix.

On June 5, 2018, Kate, 55, was discovered by a housekeeper in the family’s New York City Park Avenue home dead from an apparent suicide. Andy, who was not home at the time, later released a statement regarding his wife’s death.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already,” he said.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” Andy continued. “There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).