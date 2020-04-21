Andie MacDowell Crawls Under Gate to Sneak out of Closed LA Park With Daughters Margaret and Rainey Qualley

Individuals across the country are currently adhering to strict guidelines and safety measures amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis. But, it appears as though a few famous individuals may have broken the rules a bit during this period. According to Page Six, Andie MacDowell and her daughters, Rainey and Margaret Qualley, were recently spotted sneaking out of a closed park in Los Angeles on Friday.

The publication reported that MacDowell and her daughters could be seen slipping underneath a large iron gate at Audubon Center in Debs Park on Friday. In snaps obtained by the outlet, it appeared as though a message on the gate read “Entrance gate closed at 5 p.m.” The three women dressed casually for their outing and appeared to have possibly gone on a hike through the park. It looks as though MacDowell and her two adult children wanted to get some exercise during this quarantine period, but it should be noted that the Audobon Center in Debs Park is officially closed for the time being. On the park's official website, they stated that the park and its trails are closed until April 30.

ANDIE MACDOWELL HAS HAD ENOUGH. pic.twitter.com/1oDcybewQw — brianstrickland10 (@bstrickwriter) April 20, 2020

“Our team at the Audubon Center at Debs Park has been monitoring the situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Los Angeles County,” a statement, which was posted on March 13, from the park read. “In the spirit of being good community members, the Audubon Center at Debs Park is taking steps to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the communities we serve.”

Following MacDowell's appearance at the closed park, center director Marcos Trinidad confirmed to Page Six that the location was indeed closed. They noted that the park has been closed in compliance with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s “safer at home” orders. While MacDowell, Rainey, and Margaret allegedly trespassed in the park, the Audobon Center related that they will not be penalizing the three women. As Trinidad told Page Six, “No one from the Audubon encountered them and we will not penalize them.”

The park’s communications manager, Jason Howe, also released a statement shortly after MacDowell and her family were spotted in the park. According to Howe, the celebs may have allegedly trespassed recently, but they are welcome to come back to the park once visitors are able to do so. He shared, “[MacDowell] and her family are more than welcome to visit us when we’re open again. We think Debs Park is a beautiful place, and we’d love to show her around when it’s safe to do so.”