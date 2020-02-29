Coronavirus: Here Is What Has Been Canceled, Closed or Suspended

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, it’s sparking cancellations, closings and postponements of events the world over. Currently, there are roughly 83,000 people infected, with a death toll exceeding 2,800. A recent case in California has led the Centers for Disease Control to warn the residents that the country has likely seen its first case what’s being called “community spread,” given the patient hadn’t traveled recently.

So far, The Olympics is under threat of cancelation, while The Amazing Race production has been suspended by CBS over coronavirus fears. Pope Francis has even canceled a number of events in Italy, citing a “slight” illness, but stems from caution over the disease.

Now, as governments the world over figure out the best method to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, CBS News has given a rundown of major events that have either been canceled or postponed — or are at least under that consideration.

Disney Attractions in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong

A number of Disney’s theme parks and attractions in Asian countries are also shutting down temporarily, with some of them having already been abandoned for weeks. The Tokyo Disney resort will close until at least March 15 due to the outbreak. Disney theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong have been closed since late January.

Google News Initiative summit

Friday, Google called off its annual news conference, which typically brings hundreds of people from the media industry together to Sunnyvale, California in April. Richard Gingras, vice president of news, said that the company regrets the decision, but stresses that “the health and wellbeing of our guests is our number one priority.”

Live Concerts

The K-pop group BTS canceled its April tour dates in Seoul, South Korea on Friday, citing concerns about the coronavirus. While Seoul was going to serve as the launchpad for their upcoming world tour, the group is now holding the first show in Santa Clara, California, later in the same month.

Fellow pop stars including Taeyeon and NCT have also opted out of shows in Singapore, China.

Mobile World Congress

The world’s largest technology trade show, Mobile World Congress, typically attracts upwards of 100,000 people from around the world to Barcelona in February since 2006. This year, however, organizers called off this year’s event after a couple of high-profile attendees, like Facebook and LG, pulled out.

“The global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” read a statement from MWC on February 12.

Facebook F8 Developer Conference

Along with pulling out of the MWC, Facebook has also called off the “in-person component” of its annual F8 developer conference in early May, which also happens to be the company’s biggest annual event. The tech company said it would replace the event with “locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content.”

Geneva International Motor Show

The 90th edition of the GIMS will now finally not take place. This is an injonction of the Federal Council of 28 February 2020 that no events with more than 1,000 people are allowed to take place until 15 March 2020.

The Geneva International Motor Show was also canceled on Friday following the Swiss government’s decision to put an immediate ban on all public and private events that will draw more than 1,000 people, per CNET. The ban is expected to last until at least March 15, though the annual motor show will not be rescheduled.

Switzerland’s interior minister, Alain Berset said that they “are aware that this measure will have a significant impact on public life.”

“However, the move is expected to provide effective protection to people in Switzerland and to public health,” Berset continued. “It should prevent or delay the spread of the disease in Switzerland, thus reducing its momentum.”