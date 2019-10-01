‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Have ‘Beautiful Relationship’ According to Mom Andie Macdowell

Pete Davidson has a burgeoning romance with Margaret Qualley, and Qualley’s mother has just opened up about the whole affair. Andie MacDowell spoke to PEOPLE over the weekend about her daughter’s entanglement with the SNL star and Ariana Grande‘s ex.

MacDowell broke her silence about Qualley and Davidson on Saturday, when reporters found her at the L’Oreal fashion show in Paris, France. The 61-year-old admitted that she and Davidson “haven’t met” yet, but seemed confident that things were going well between him and her daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I FaceTimed with Pete the other day. Or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that’s what it was,” she said. “She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship.”

So far, we do not know much about Davidson and Qualley’s budding romance. The two have been seen together several times recently, and in odd locations all around the world. They were apparently laughing together in Italy’s Marco Polo Airport earlier this month, when a witness told PEOPLE that they were very clearly traveling together.

“They were on the same flight and seemed very happy,” the source said. “It was clear that they were together. They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs. They left the airport together for the same hotel.”

The following day, Davidson was photographed at the Venice Film Festival, attending the premiere for Qualley’s movie Seberg. The 24-year-old actress also had a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Qualley and Davidson were pictured in a more casual setting on Labor Day, where they were seen holding hands as they toured the Venice streets. Qualley carried a camera while Davidson hid behind a hat and sunglasses, though he is not hard to spot with his many tattoos.

Qualley is the youngest daughter of MacDowell and Paul Qualley. Her mother is known for some beloved romantic comedies going back to the early 1990s, including co-starring with Bill Murray in Groundhog Day. She met Paul while they were both modeling for Gap ads in the 1980s. The two divorced in 1999.

These days, Qualley seems poised to mirror her mother’s success. In addition to her recent movie success, she has broken out on TV as well, earning an Emmy nomination for her role on FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

Davidson, of course, is known for his work in stand-up comedy and on Saturday Night Live. He is also the subject of many celebrity dating headlines after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande last year. Following that, he dated Kate Beckinsale for a while in the spring before they called it quits.

Davidson was absent from the season premiere of SNL, as he was apparently filming off filming The Suicide Squad. He is expected to return sometime this season.