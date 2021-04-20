Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photo of Son Watching Him on 'Jeopardy!'

✖

Anderson Cooper's nearly 1-year-old son, Wyatt, saw him on TV for the first time Monday night during the CNN anchor's debut as a guest host on Jeopardy! Cooper, 53, shared an Instagram photo showing Wyatt, who turns 1 on April 27, sitting upright on a bed in front of a TV showing his dad front and center in the Jeopardy! studio.

"Wyatt has never seen me on tv before, and he likely won’t for a long while, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy!" Cooper captioned the sweet photo. "It was a dream come true to be guest hosting, and to pay tribute to #AlexTrebek and raise money for [Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti]."

Cooper started his two-week guest-hosting stint on Monday, following Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who received heaps of praises for his run. Cooper's debut episode was also met with overall positive comments from fans on social media. It's not his first time on the Jeopardy! stage, as he competed four times on Celebrity Jeopardy! between 2004 and 2016 and has appeared remotely several other times throughout the years as a clue giver.

During his introduction Monday, Cooper said he's been a fan of the show as well as the late Alex Trek since he was a teenager. "To be on this stage where Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! with such grace and intelligence for so long is really amazing and very humbling," Cooper said. "Getting to guest host these next two weeks, raise money for good causes and pay tribute to Alex, it's really an honor. I miss him and I know that we all do."

Like with previous celebrity guest hosts, Jeopardy! will be donating money to Cooper's cause — Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti — with the amount that the players earn during the course of his hosting stint being the total that the show will give. Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti is an organization that helps residents in the Artibonite Valley region in Haiti receive proper medical treatment.

Since making the surprise announcement last year that Cooper welcomed son Wyatt Morgan Cooper via surrogate on April 27, he has shared plenty of photos and revealed that his son's name is a tribute to his late father, Wyatt Emory Cooper. "He's named after my dad, who died when I was 10 years old. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was." He also explained that he planned to co-parent Wyatt with his former partner, nightclub owner Benjamin Maisani, from whom he split in 2018 after nine years of dating. The two remain good friends.

"I don't really have a family and so my friends have become my family. This is somebody I was involved with for 10 years," he explained in an interview with Howard Stern last May. "He's a great guy. We didn't work out as a couple, but I want somebody — when I was a little kid, it was just my mom and my brother. My mom was not the most parental person and I wished some adult, after my dad died, had stepped in and been like, 'You know what? I'll take you to a ballgame.' Or, 'Let's go out to lunch every now and ten and just talk.'"