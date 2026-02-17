Anderson Cooper Ends Tenure After Nearly 2 Decades

It’s the end of an era for Anderson Cooper.

Deadline reports that the Emmy-winning journalist will be exiting as a correspondent for 60 Minutes after almost two decades.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cooper joined 60 Minutes for the 2006-2007 season as a correspondent while still anchoring full-time on CNN, thanks to an agreement between the network and CBS However, sources say that Cooper has decided not to renew his contract with 60 Minutes.

NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Pictured: Anderson Cooper, 60 MINUTES Correspondent. (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

“Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the great honors of my career,” he said in a statement. “I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors, and camera crews in the business. For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now, and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me.”

Cooper’s final story, which was on Ken Burns, aired on Sunday. News of his departure from 60 Minutes comes not long after he signed a new deal with CNN late last year. On top of his primetime show Anderson Cooper 360°, he also hosts the Sunday newsmagazine The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, as well as the podcast and streaming series All There Is. Additionally, his NYE countdown New Year’s Eve Live on CNN with Andy Cohen remains a big hit with viewers.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

“For more than two decades, Anderson Cooper has taken 60 Minutes viewers on journeys to faraway places, told us unforgettable stories, reported consequential investigations and interviewed many prominent figures,” CBS News said in a statement. “We’re grateful to him for dedicating so much of his life to this broadcast, and understand the importance of spending more time with family. 60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return.”

Since the Eye network is open to Cooper’s return, it’s possible he’ll make appearances here and there. For now, though, don’t expect him to show up on 60 Minutes. At the very least, this means that he’ll be having a lot more time for CNN, and following his new deal, he is not going anywhere. Regular watchers of 60 Minutes will have to get used to not seeing Cooper, though it sounds like he just wants to spend more time with his family, which is a pretty good excuse.