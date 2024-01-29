Amy Sedaris Suffers Embarrassing Fall at Awards Gala

Amy Sedaris had a bit of a goof-em-up moment on the stage at the National Board of Review Awards Gala. Luckily, according to TMZ, the Strangers With Candy comedian ended up turning a fall into comedy gold while presenting Paul Giamatti with the Best Actor award for The Holdovers. As she walked to leave the stage, the comedian came crashing down.

"NBR Best Actor winner Paul Giamatti literally floored presenter Amy Sedaris with his nuanced comic performance in Alexander Payne's THE HOLDOVERS!" the National Board of Review shared on their Instagram page at the time. It seems to show she was just fine and to have a little fun, Sedaris leaned into her fall and remained on the stage like a pile of laundry as Giamatti gave his acceptance speech.

Sedaris addressed the moment on her own Instagram account the next day. "Last night at the NBR gala I got to present Paul Giamatti the best actor award for The Holdovers. The movie is so good and Paul is extraordinary. A well deserved award!! I didn't not fall I simply had to lie down," she wrote.

According to TMZ, Giamatti did his best to help Sedaris, but she seemingly waved him off and remained on the floor, turning the moment into some memorable comedy. If this is your introduction to The Mandalorian actress, you need to catch up with her work on Exit 57, Strangers With Candy and her surreal homemaking comedy series At Home with Amy Sedaris on TruTV.

TMZ made sure to note that nobody else took a tumble like Sedaris. They also praised her acting ability and being a "good sport" about the whole thing. No word on if she went to eat at In-N-Out like Giamatti did after winning at the Golden Globes.

Also, considering what we've seen at awards shows in the past few years, it is refreshing to get some good old fashioned fun with our awkward moments. No feelings were hurt and faces remained only playfully slapped.