Amy Schumer Reveals Ultrasound Video to Get Fans to Vote

Amy Schumer shared an ultrasound video with her followers on Monday in preparation for election day.

Schumer is in the middle of her first ever pregnancy, and she has also become increasingly interested in politics and activism. On Monday night, she brought the two together with a first look at her growing bundle of joy.

The video showed Schumer lying in a doctor’s office as an image of her baby appeared onscreen. She cried out in joy as the small grey shape squirmed.

“Oh my god, it’s moving all around,” she said, covering her mouth with a hand.

“Oh my god! Oh look, see it has so much energy. That’s why I’m puking every day,” she joked.

While the video showed personal news, Schumer’s caption reminded followers of some more publicly relevant information on the midterm election.

“Happy Election Eve!” she wrote. “You can look up your polling place and hours by texting LOCATION to 21333. And you can look up a sample ballot to be prepared at vote411.org/ballot. Make a plan to #vote and let’s make history tomorrow! (Feel free to copy this + send it to everyone.) thanks @piperperabo.”

Encouraging voters is the least of Schumer’s activism lately. She was arrested back in October for protesting the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She was among many other celebrities to take a stand against Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault by several women.

“Anyone writing ‘innocent until proven guilty’ didn’t watch the hearings,” Schumer wrote at the time. “No [there] wasn’t a trial. But if you actually listened to Dr. Ford and then listened to Kavanaugh you would have no doubt. That’s why it’s called a hearing. So you can hear. But you didn’t. You put on Fox News which is sheer fiction and made up your mind. She remembers it was him. He was clearly in a blackout.”

It was a few weeks later that Schumer confirmed her pregnancy. Even still, she has found ways to mix her pregnancy commentary with her political material, both in her work and on social media. Last week, she gave her first stand-up performance since the pregnancy news broke, in Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan.

“I don’t like it,” she said bluntly. I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

She added that she has “half a year” of the pregnancy left to go. One of her least favorite parts, she said, was people’s tendency to guess the gender.

“It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby.”