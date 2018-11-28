Amy Schumer Gets Brutally Real About Pregnancy in Video of Her Vomiting Before Show

Pregnancy isn’t making Amy Schumer any less candid. The comedian has handled side effects of her pregnancy head-on and on Tuesday night shared video of herself dealing with nausea on the way to a stand-up show.

The graphic video, which she shared on Instagram, features Schumer riding in the front seat of a car and vomiting into a plastic cup. In the next slide, she shared a photo of herself taking a bow onstage after the show while wearing sweatpants and slippers.

“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” Schumer began her lengthy caption. “This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set. I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows.”

She wrote that she would be postponing several future dates due to her nausea. “I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it,” she wrote.

“Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage,” she said, adding that fans will see in her upcoming special that she is “strugglin right now.”

“But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have,” she said. Her post then turned to politics, with Schumer slamming Cindy Hyde-Smith, the Republican candidate who won the Mississippi Senate race runoff election Tuesday night.

“But I guess what I’m really saying is F— Hyde-Smith and anyone who voted for her. My feelings on her are best expressed by the above video,” Schumer railed. “And I don’t usually agree with speaking ill of crackheads, but she has a crackhead looking mouth. Tiny racist teeth confederate ass campaign with her crack mouth said she would attend a public hanging.”

The news that Schumer would be postponing her upcoming shows comes a few weeks after she returned to work after being hospitalized earlier this month with hyperemesis, which is nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. She was forced to cancel a show in Dallas earlier this month due to her symptoms.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry,” Schumer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed. “I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows.”

She continued, “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls–! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”