‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B Hospitalized With Panic Attack

Mel B, also known as Melanie Brown, was hospitalized on Tuesday after she suffered a panic attack at the thought of having to see her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte.

The former Spice Girls singer detailed the hospital visit in a new court declaration Friday. According to The Blast, Brown said she was on her way to the family home to meet Belafonte about getting some personal property back.

On her way to the home, Brown started having “extreme difficulty breathing” and had “flashbacks of incidents where Stephen would terrorize me in front of the children.”

“I began to have flashbacks of incidents where Stephen would terrorize me in front of the children,” the America’s Got Talent judge said. “The thought of returning to the Cordell property to face my abuser again, brought to the surface every name hurled at me, every tear I shed at the hands of Stephen, every physical beating that I suffered from him.”

Brown said she came over with a feeling of “extreme terror” over the very thought of being “in a confined space anywhere near” Belafonte. She then had a “full-blown panic attack” and was hospitalized at Cedar Sinai Hospital that day.

Brown said she checked into the hospital using an alias to “avoid any paparazzi gaining information concerning my hospital stay.”

Earlier on Friday, The Blast reported that Brown was granted a restraining order against Belafonte. According to court documents, he was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the singer until a hearing scheduled for July.

Brown also asked the judge to order Belafonte to stay away from her three daughters, but the judge denied that request.

Belafonte and Brown have been in and out of court since the couple split in late 2016. Their divorce was finalized in December 2017, but the court battles have continued. Last week, Belafonte asked for a temporary restraining order against Brown, claiming she is telling friends she wants him killed or jailed.

On June 7, The Sun reported Brown was ordered to stay away from the home she and Belafonte shared while they were married. Belafonte’s lawyers claimed they had photos of Brown going into the home on May 25 with friends, even though a judge ruled on Jan. 2 that “no third party or family member” can go inside the home.

Brown had temporary sole use of the home after she claimed Belafonte was holding Animal House-like parties without her consent. Belafonte responded by asking for the temporary restraining order. Then, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered both of them to stay away from the home. They were given one day under supervision to take their belongings from the home.

Brown has been trying to sell the home since last year. In April, she dropped the asking price to $7.5 million, The Daily Mail reported.

Brown has three daughters – Madison, 6; Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 11; and Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 19.