‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe and Girlfriend Hospitalized After Car Crash

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, are “grateful” to be alive following a serious car crash on Friday, Sept. 12.

According to a post on Cline’s Facebook, Wolfe was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital by ambulance, while Cline was airlifted. He was released the following morning, but Cline will remain in the hospital while she waits for another surgery.

“I have a broken sternum, a few broken ribs, collapsed lung, bruising on my spine, ankles, knees, and elbows, and the hardest part, the two severe fractures in my lower jaw. My ability to talk will be limited for a while, but thankfully, my mind is clear,” Cline shared.

She noted that both she and Wolfe were wearing their seatbelts, “but with older cars, the protection is minimal.”

Cline’s Kentucky-based coffee shop, Ace Coffee Co., posted a photo of Wolfe’s totaled antique car on Instagram, proving they were lucky to walk away. The shop also shared a picture of Cline in her hospital bed, another of her sleeping with Wolfe resting by her side, and a fourth picture that showed her posing next to her sister.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for surrounding us with love during this difficult time,” she concluded. “And thank you to my sister and mom, who rushed down to be by my side.”