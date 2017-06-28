Amber Rose Claims Infamous Crotch Photo Is For Female Empowerment

Regardless if you love or hate Amber Rose‘s crotch photo, the message behind it is is truly inspiriting, according to what the model and actress told HollywoodLife.com.

Rose, 33, has an important message for all the young women out there. Beauty doesn’t come in one shape or size.

By now you’ve obviously heard of the famous crotch photo, but did you know that it comes from a background of female empowerment?

“Amber is very proud of her body and loves to show it off,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “She loves to push people’s buttons and cause controversy, what better way to do that than with a naked pic? Instagram took the photo down because of it’s nude policy, which Amber is pissed about but there’s nothing she can do.”

At first glance, it seemed like the model posted the bottomless photo to grab the attention of her ex-boyfriends.

“There wasn’t any kind of hidden agenda in mind, nor was she trying to make Wiz [Khalifa] jealous,” the source said. “She doesn’t roll like that. Amber posted it because she wanted to provide an alternative body image from the usual stick-thin model types young girls are subjected to seeing day in and day out. Amber loves her curves, and she wants to encourage other women and girls to love theirs too. She’s all about body positivity.”

Ever since 2015, the former Dancing With The Stars competitor has been organizing the annual SlutWalk, which is a march in downtown Los Angeles dedicated to female empowerment and anti-slut shaming.

Last year her BFF Blac Chyna showed her support despite the insane heatwave traveling through Southern California. Hundreds of women gather near Pershing Square every year to peacefully march and protest the male hierarchy, and some even show off their breasts as a sign of freedom.

