Amber Rose Shows off Surgically Reduced Breasts

Amber Rose is out and about after undergoing a breast reduction surgery last week. The 34-year-old mom of one was spotted in Beverly Hills on Monday afternoon during her recovery from the surgery.

Rose has been documenting the process on social media, with her latest update coming in the form of an Instagram story on Sunday.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant wore a purple velour robe as she told fans she was at home recovering after the cosmetic surgery procedure.

“I don’t know if you guys know, but I was a 36H,” she said in one of several clips. “I was really, really big and I think now I might be a D cup, which is like, really small for me.”

She opened her robe to reveal a white bralette, saying, “Look how much smaller they are. So I really went down a lot.”

Rose previously shared an Instagram video with her surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, the day before her surgery, sharing that she couldn’t wait to wear spaghetti-strap tops again.

Since the surgery, Rose told her followers that she’s “been online shopping and getting cute little shirts and little strapless little things and I’m just so excited.”

Rose also underwent cellulite removal and told fans that her legs and butt were still “really, really sore” but the bruising and swelling have done down and she promised to show off the results of the procedure soon. But for now, she’s letting her hair grow and her eyebrows grow out as she recuperates and focuses on “trying to relax and rest and recover.”

Rose first revealed last year that she was contemplating undergoing the knife for a breast reduction surgery.

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she told Instagram followers at the time. “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples. Tell me about ur experiences.”

It seems the advice Rose received from her followers paid off, as she’s now the proud owner of D cups.

Other celebrities who have reduced their breast size are Ariel Winter, Drew Barrymore, Heidi Montag, Queen Latifah and Jennifer Connelly.

Winter told Refinery29 that she used to feel uncomfortable before getting her reduction surgery.

“When I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body,” the Modern Family actress said. “I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself,” Winter revealed.

The petite brunette added, “My best friend, she’s super tall and skinny and she’ll wear the same bathing suit as me, but people will automatically look at me and call me out as a slut or write headlines about ‘Ariel Winter’s cleavage.’ “

“Meanwhile they look at her like, ‘Oh she looks so cute!’ But I’ve learned to not care about that as much. I’m comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.”