Amber Rose Preps With Doctor Before Breast Reduction Surgery

Amber Rose took fans inside a meeting with her plastic surgeon, just one day ahead of her breast reduction procedure.

Thank you @garthfishermd 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 17, 2018 at 4:39am PST

The model and actress shared a video on Instagram of herself chatting with Dr. Garth Fisher ahead of her surgery, scheduled for Wednesday.

“She wants to downsize so she can have more freedom,” Fisher said of his client. Rose previously told followers she wears a 36H bra size to carry her natural breasts.

Rose added that she is “really looking forward to wearing spaghetti straps,” something she has not done comfortably since she was about 10 years old.

In another video on his Instagram page, Fisher said Rose’s chest size can become a significant source of pain.

“Like many women, she is plagued by neck and back discomfort because of her breast size,” he told followers.

On her Instagram story Tuesday, Rose admitted she was “really scared and really excited at the same time.”

The model has been open about her desire to have breast reduction surgery for months. In July, she told followers she was considering the procedure, but was nervous about how the scars would look.

“I’m thinking about getting a breast reduction this year,” she captioned a photo of herself in a low-cut tank revealing her sizable assets. “My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra.”

The 34-year-old mom of one also asked her followers to share their post-surgery experiences: “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars… any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?”

“And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples,” Rose added.

While Rose expressed concerns and nerves prior to her surgery, Dr. Debra Johnson, President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, told PopCulture.com that patients who experience her symptoms are grateful once the extra weight is lifted.

“Breast reduction patients are my happiest patients,” Johnson said, elaborating that “they are so grateful for the ability to wear ‘normal’ bras and clothes, to not have people staring at their chests all day long, and to rid themselves of the chronic discomfort.”

“Usually any woman of DD or larger is symptomatic,” she said. Johnson also noted that “the problems tend to worsen with age, as gravity causes the entire breast to sag,” which could account for Rose’s purported change of heart from her 2015 comments that she might want to add something to her breasts.