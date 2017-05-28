Amber Heard Goes Full-On PDA With Boyfriend Elon Musk For Date Night

Actress Amber Heard might have been apprehensive about admitting that she’s in a relationship with tech giant Elon Musk, but after having confirmed the rumors recently, the two have made it abundantly clear how interested in one another they are, as they were recently spotted on a date where they could barely keep their hands to themselves. You can check out photos of the outing over at Entertainment Tonight.

Heard is currently in Australia filming Aquaman, causing Musk to visit her on set. Following the sighting, which only added more fuel to the fires of their rumored romance, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair were dating.

“While the two claim to have just been friends and dating rumors have been denied, they in fact have been romantically involved,” the source explained. “Elon is very attentive to Amber, which is something she looks for in a partner.”

Heard filed for divorce from her husband Johnny Depp last year, with the early months of 2017 being full of controversy for the pair, as claims of domestic abuse were thrown against Depp. Ultimately, the pair decided to settle for a sum in the millions instead of following a longer, more drawn out legal dispute.

The Aquaman star might only have been single legally for a few months, but the relationship between Heard and Musk goes back a few years. The two initially met while filming 2013’s Machete Kills, and despite not sharing the screen together, their chemistry together couldn’t be ignored.

Years later, the two newly single celebrities reconnected and have been close ever since.

Sadly, Heard’s divorce from Depp wasn’t the only legal issue she encountered this year, as she’s currently involved in a court case with the producers of the film London Fields, due to the film’s provocative sex scenes.

The actress agreed to appear in the film and shoot sex scenes, but following the completion of her duties on the film, the filmmakers shot additional scenes with a body double that involve more explicit depictions of intercourse. Heard refused to promote the film as, with the way those scenes were edited, it appeared that Heard was engaging in the sexual activities.

With Heard refusing to promote the film, that put her in breach of her contract, and the producers are seeking $10 million for “failing to render acting services in conformity with the shooting script.”

