Amber Heard’s Sex Scenes Reportedly Played Role In Depp Divorce Suit

New accusations have come to light in an ongoing court case involving actress Amber Heard and an unreleased film she made.

Producers of the movie London Fields alleged that her "jealous" now-ex-husband, Johnny Depp, was responsible for her not fulfilling her contractual obligations to the film.

They believe he strongly encouraged her to ignore her responsibly of actively promoting the film due to some salacious sex scenes.

Heard is being sued by the producers for $10 million for refusing to promote the film and "falsely" stating that "she had not contractually agreed to allow the use of nudity" in it.

Furthermore, an attorney for the producers accused Heard of trying to "evade" giving a deposition in the case.

Amber Heard filed a counter-suit and alleged that the producers brought in a body double to shoot what she described as "an explicit pornographic sex scene" and cut them it into the film.

The producers responded to the claims by saying, "Heard's misconduct . . . might have resulted, at least in part, from her tumultuous relationship with Mr. Depp, which was ongoing during the filming of London Fields."

Additionally, the producers maintain, "The provocative nature of Heard's femme fatale role in the film was a factor leading to her divorce from Depp." They allege that she agreed to film sex scenes but then "reversed course, apparently under perceived or actual pressure from Depp (who, according to Heard, was extremely jealous)."

There are also allegations that Johnny Depp lashed out against Heard over Billy Bob Thornton, her co-star in the film. He supposedly wrote Thornton's name in blood on a mirror. The suit goes on to say, "Heard has made numerous fantastical accusations against Depp, and reports of her alleged affair with co-star [Thornton] became so pervasive that Thornton issued a public denial."

Amber Heard's legal team released a statement saying, "Desperate people say desperate things. The utter failure of London Fields is due to only one reason: the producers themselves . . . Their nefarious moves included illegally adding pornographic scenes with a body double resembling Amber Heard and a striptease scene with the same body double — deceitful moves expressly barred by her contract.'

They went on to say, "No respectable actor would promote this piece of garbage."

A representative for Depp also commented on the case, saying, "The dispute between the producers and Amber Heard has nothing to do with Johnny Depp. We are informed that the producers have also been sued by the director and another producer. The statements about Johnny are ridiculous."

