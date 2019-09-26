Amanda Bynes Reportedly Living in Sober Living Home Following Relapse

Amanda Bynes is staying in a sober living group home after she reportedly suffered a relapse. According to sources close to the star who spoke to The Blast, the actress began staying in the group home under the advice of her family and doctors, who felt that it was “the best place” for her. While the sources claim Bynes, who is due in Ventura County Court today for her ongoing conservatorship case, is “not doing well,” she is focusing on “sober living.”

The sources allege that several signs in recent months have pointed to Bynes entering an unhealthy headspace, including a flurry of Instagram activity and the debut of bright pink hair.

Bynes debuted the hair earlier this month, and has shared several more photos since, including a meme dated Sept. 12 speaking of sadness.

News of the actress’ reported relapse comes just months after her attorney Tamar Arminak revealed in April that Bynes had made the decision to voluntarily enter treatment following her return to the spotlight.

“I will tell you she’s doing remarkably well under the circumstances. This time around she realized herself after the recent PAPER Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of [a] sudden and that she wanted to address that. She wanted to address it right away before going back into show business and exploring show business again,” Arminak told Access Hollywood said at the time. “And it was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

That announcement followed reports from TMZ over a month earlier that Bynes had checked herself into a mental health facility after suffering a stress-related “relapse.”

Bynes has been in and out of treatment since her first public outburst in 2012 and various encounters with law enforcement.

Speaking following a years-long break from the spotlight, Bynes detailed her history of drug abuse in a November 2018 interview with PAPER, explaining that she first tried marijuana at age 16 before trying harder drugs.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she said. “[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”

Bynes also admitted to abusing Adderall, saying she “got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me” before she accepted help.