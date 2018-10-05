Alyssa Milano Says Bill Clinton ‘Probably’ Should Have Been Investigated for Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Alyssa Milano recently stated that she believes Bill Clinton “probably” should have been investigated for sexual misconduct allegations he faced in the ’90s.

The Wrap reports that the actress made her stance known while speaking to journalist Chris Cuomo during a CNN interview.

“I don’t think Bill Clinton should have gotten that benefit of the doubt, in hindsight,” Milano stated during the interview. “I think that as a nation we were in a different time. I think that women were continually being silenced and I think we gave him the benefit of the doubt and we probably should have investigated the allegations against him as well.”

“This is not about partisan politics to me. This is about humanity,” the actress continued. “Even though this process is so uncomfortable for everyone … it’s vital that we get past this.”

The allegations Milano is referring to came from multiple women, such as Juanita Broaddrick, a nurse who claimed that Clinton raped her in the ’70s.

Clinton is not the only political figure whom Milano has been outspoken about as they relate to sexual assault allegations. The actress is very open about her opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After being nominated by President Trump, allegations of past sexual assault surfaced against Kavanaugh from multiple woman. The first was Palo Alto University professor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed that he tried to rape her at a high school party in the early ’80s.

Kavanugh denied the allegations, and the two then sat before a Senate committee, read prepared statements and answered questions about the alleged altercation.

Milano attended that hearing in support of Dr. Ford, and shared her experience with her Twitter followers.

“I will say this…if a woman were to yell, interrupt and cry while being questioned, people would call her unhinged or say she had a melt down,” Milano captioned a video of the hearing that she filmed.

“The democrats looking Dr. Ford in the eye. The Republicans looking at their phones,” she captioned another.”

At this time, Kavanaugh’s nomination has moved on to a full Senate vote, which will take place over the next day.