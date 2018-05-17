Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Fourth Child

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, on Thursday.

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram in a photo of her holding her new baby with Baldwin right beside her with a big smile on his face.

The couple are already parents to Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 18 months. Baldwin also has a daughter from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger, 22-year-old Ireland Baldwin.

The happy couple revealed their new baby’s gender back in November with an Instagram video of the family cutting into a birthday cake, revealing it would be a boy by having the cake be colored blue.

The two appeared at ABC’s upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday and floated out some ideas of potential names for their son, poking fun at the fact that Baldwin is getting his own late night talk show.

“Jimmy Fallon Baldwin… Fallon Kimmel Baldwin,” Baldwin joked.

“This is the first one that we really don’t know going into it, and we’re going to see what he looks like and take a good look,” Hilaria said.

She also brought up the idea of having a fifth child, as daughter Carmen is pushing for a baby sister.

“Mommy doesn’t even want to think about another one right now,” she shared. “But we’ll see if she bullies me into it.”

“We can’t afford it,” Baldwin joked. “[We’re] pretty broke.”

Baldwin’s upcoming ABC show will be structured as an hour-long conversation with a special guest.

“I really want to make it about the guests and really get them talk, in a long form, because when you do these other shows like [Jimmy Kimmel Live, it’s a] great show, but you’re on the couch for 6 or 7 minutes, then you’re out of there,” Alec said. “Ours is like, either half an hour for, like, 2 guests, or a whole hour for one guest. So I think a lot of interesting things can happen if you have the right guest.”

In the meantime, Baldwin has been hard at work making recurring appearances on Saturday Night Live, impersonating Donald Trump ever since the 2016 presidential election.

Trump himself has been critical of the skits in the past, going so far as calling it “agony for those who were forced to watch,” back in March. Baldwin responded in an interview on the Tonight Show days later.

“Everybody knows that Lorne [Michaels] came to me, and I thought we were going to do it for three weeks in the fall,” Baldwin recalled. “Then he won, and I was like, ‘Oh, no.’”

“It is agony,” Baldwin said of having to do the roll consistently, “Nobody is forced to watch… When Trump forces people to listen to him, we call them government employees.”