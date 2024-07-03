Alanah Pearce Explains Her Sexuality in 'Coming Out' Video

Alanah Pearce is opening up about her sexuality. Four years after coming out as pansexual in a June 2020 social media post, the internet sensation, 30, shared a "coming out" video on YouTube this week to "elaborate" on her sexuality.

Describing the video as a "weird one," Pearce reflected on her initial coming out post, which she said she made "when friends who are part of the LGBTQ community basically were like, 'you could probably help people if you said something.'" The internet star said that her sexuality is "not something that I had ever hidden in any capacity. I feel like I always made it pretty obvious," adding that she is "I'm very very lucky, and I felt no pressure, and I had no identity struggles, and it's something I've known my entire life." However, Pearce acknowledged that while "it's not an identity thing that I struggle with... a lot of people do, and so if me sharing helps somebody, then I love that. That's great.

"As for what my identity is? I don't care about labels. I don't care what you want to call it. I think the term that fits me best based on the literal description is pansexual," she continued. I've had like many a bigot be like, 'you're just bi.' Ok, if you want to call me bi, I don't a s-. Whatever you want. But for me, it's basically, I don't really care about somebody's gender or genitals in anyway whatsoever. I don't care what you have, and I don't care what you identity as. There is no particular gender orientation identity that I diklike. All fine when it comes to the spectrum of sexuality, and I feel like pansexual encompasses that really well."

Pearce went on to share that what she thinks is "probably more unique" about her is that "the other facet of sexuality that I have" is demisexual. Pearce shared that she is "both pansexual and demisexual." She explained that "pansexual covers the things I'm attracted to," but demisexual "is like more hyper-specific...demisexual means that you basically are not sexually attracted to people unless you know them as a person." She explained that one night stands and things like someone touching her "if I do not know them as a person and I'm not attracted to their personality" are "repulsive."

Pearce concluded her video by saying that she is "tremendously privileged" in that she's "always been fully comfortable with all of this. It's never been a struggle. I've never questioned any of it. I feel like I've just always been exactly the way that I am with this particular kind of stuff."