Alan Thicke’s Widow Fires Back At Sons

Tanya Callau, the widow of late actor Alan Thicke, is speaking out about the accusations made by the Thicke's sons that she is threatening to tarnish the Growing Pains star's legacy by spreading bad press in the tabloids.

Adam F. Streisand, the lawyer representing Callau, delivered a statement to People magazine in which they refute the claims that Tanya has any intention of damaging Alan Thicke's reputation.

"Tanya Thicke has never threatened to take private family matters public and she never has. It is clear that Alan's sons have chosen this distasteful public smear tactic to bully Tanya, by stirring up the tabloid media, filing a bogus lawsuit, and refusing family mediation. Tanya is still grieving the death of her beloved husband and out of respect for Alan's memory intends to handle his sons' false statements privately," Streisand said.

Earlier this week, Alan Thicke's oldest sons – "Blurred Lines" singer Robin Thicke and his brother Brennan – filed documents in court to "honor the memory of their father, protect his legacy, and prevent his testamentary intentions from being undermined by avarice and overreaching of his third wife, Tanya Callau."

Alan Thicke passed away at age 69 after his aorta ruptured while playing hockey with his youngest son Carter. Since his death, there has been turmoil in the Thicke family as to the division of Thicke's estate.

Thicke left each of his sons "(in equal shares): ownership of the Carpinteria, California ranch that he bought in 1989 and desired to keep in his family forever (the 'Ranch'), 75 percent of his personal effects, and 60 percent of his remaining estate."

Callau was left "all of the Ranch's furnishings, 25 percent of his personal effects, a $500,000 life insurance policy, all of his death benefits from pensions and union memberships … and 40 percent share of his remaining estate. Alan also provided that Tanya may live in the Ranch after his death so long as she maintains the property and expenses."

Since Alan's passing, Tanya is claiming that the prenuptial agreement she signed with Alan 10 years ago is no longer valid.

The Thicke brothers' lawyer, Alex Weingarten, filed documents that read: "Nonetheless, despite Alan's generous benefits and careful planning Tanya demands more. Tanya insists the Prenuptial Agreement that she entered into before marrying Alan is invalid."

Weingarten continued by saying: "Tanya asserts that there is no chance the 'Prenup' could withstand legal challenge and that she has very significant community rights in the Trust's assets and rights of reimbursement with respect to improvements to the Ranch. Tanya also claims 'Marvin rights' asserting that she had to forego opportunities to pursue and advance her own career in order to support Alan and be his companion and partner, including raising Carter."

