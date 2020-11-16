Al Roker Posts Fresh Look Photo With Son Nicholas After Successful Prostate Cancer Surgery

✖

Today Show meteorologist Al Roker shared a new photo with his son Nicholas on Sunday, just a few days after he returned home from his successful prostate cancer surgery. The beloved NBC personality announced he would take a temporary leave of absence from Today after revealing his cancer diagnosis on Nov. 6. Six days later, Roker revealed he was back home resting.

Roker, 66, and Nicholas, 18, got haircuts on Sunday and were all smiles in the photo the morning show anchor shared with fans on Instagram. "The two Roker men fresh from haircuts to get ready to start the week," he wrote, adding the hilarious hashtag "shave and a haircut, two bits." Roker's followers loved seeing the update on their favorite weatherman's health. "Looking good guys," one fan wrote. "Al I hope you feel as good as you look," another wrote.

During the Nov. 6 Today episode, Roker told fans he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and wanted to raise awareness for the disease. One in 7 Black men and 1 in 9 men overall will have a similar diagnosis in their lifetime, Roker noted. "Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it's more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate," his doctor explained while on the NBC morning show.

Almost a week later, Roker said he was back home and recovering from the surgery. "A big shoutout to everyone at the [Josie Robertson Surgery Center] and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon," Roker wrote. He included a photo with his wife, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts, outside their home and another photo with Nicholas. The couple are also parents to daughter Leila. Roker is also father to daughter Courtney from his first marriage.

After Roker shared his diagnosis, his colleagues showed him their support with heartwarming messages on social media. "Sending every ounce of love I have to my friend, my mentor, and a man who embodies loyalty. Mr. Roker, we love you," Tamron Hall, who worked with Roker at Today, wrote on Instagram. "We know you will beat this prostate cancer and be back in no time. All our love and prayers," Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote. "And thanks for sharing your journey so that others may be helped too. So much respect."