Al Franken Returns to Work Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Following just over a week of silence, Sen. Al Franken has finally opened up about his plans to get back to work after being accused by multiple women of sexual harassment/assault.

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed. I’ve let a lot of people down and I’m hoping I can make it up to them and gradually regain their trust,” Franken told reporters, according to Deadline. “I’m looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow.”

Additionally, Franken said that he had been spending his time “thinking about how that could happen” and shared, “I just recognize that I need to be more careful and a lot more sensitive in these situations.”

As previously reported, radio host Leeann Tweeden recently alleged that Franken was sexually aggressive with her during a USO tour the two were a part of together, and she even presented a photograph that showed Franken simulating grabbing her chest while she was asleep.

During her GMA interview, Tweeden expressed that her goal was not to get him removed from office, but rather to shine light on his misdeeds.

“I didn’t do this to have him step down. I think Al Franken does a lot of good things in the Senate,” Tweeden replied when asked if she though he should resign. “You know, I think that’s for the people of Minnesota to decide. I’m not calling for him to step down. That was never my intention.

“I just wanted him to understand what he did was wrong and how he treated me and how abusers do that under the guise that it’s funny, or that ‘Oh, I can get away with it because I’m a comedian,’ Tweeden added. “That’s never funny. When you shine a light on it, that’s the culture of it — that’s the chance we need to make.”

Not long after Tweeden accused Franken another woman came forward with groping accusations and then two more women flowed her, making Franken’s accusers a total of four at this time.