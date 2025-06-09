Legendary actress Pippa Scott has died. She was 90.

Scott’s death was reported by her daughter, Miranda Tollman.

She was the daughter of famous playwright Allan Scott, who wrote several of the most famous musical films for Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in the 1930s. Her first major role was in John Ford’s 1956 epic Western The Searchers, often considered the best Western film ever made and one of the best movies of all time.

Afterwards, she starred in As Young as We Are and Auntie Mame before making a big move to TV, where she became one of the most recognizable guest stars in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.

She appeared in The Twilight Zone, Columbo, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Perry Mason, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Gunsmoke, Mission Impossible, The Waltons, Gomer Pyle, and Kolchak, just to name a few.

Later in life, she married producer Lee Rich, who eventually founded Lorimar Productions. That studio went on to create several mega-hit TV shows of the era, like Dallas. They divorced in 1983, but reunited in 1996 and remained together until Rich’s death in 2012.

Her last big-screen role was 2011’s Footprints, a critically acclaimed independent film about a woman who wakes up on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with no idea how she arrived there.

She is survived by her two daughters and her five grandchildren.