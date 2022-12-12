Actress Veena Kapoor Dead, Son Accused of Killing Her

Beloved veteran Bollywood actress Veena Kapoor has died. The actress' body was found last week after she was believed to have been murdered by her son, Sachin, over a property dispute. Kapoor was well-known for her appearance on daytime soaps like Ajooni, Bandhan Pheron Ke, Meri Bhabhi, and Dal: The Gang, among others. She was 74.

The ongoing investigation into Kapoor's death began on Tuesday, Dec. 6 when Kapoor's oldest son, who now lives in the United States, filed a missing person's complaint with the Juhu police after he could not contact his mother via the phone, The Indian Express reported. He filed the report after he alerted a security guard, who found Kapoor's flat locked. Just a day later, police found the actress' body in a valley in Matheran. Her body was then transported to Mumbai on Thursday.

According to authorities, it is believed that Sachin killed her in a fit of rage over an ongoing property dispute. According to authorities, Sachin lived at a 4 BHK flat in Juhu's Kalpataru Society with his mother and Lalukumar Mandal, their domestic help. Recently, however, Kapoor and her son were locked in a court battle over their property, which allegedly resulted in a heated argument Tuesday that turned physical. Police said that after initially "manhandling" his mother, who filed numerous complaints against her son in the days leading up to her death, Sachin hit his mother over the head with a baseball bat, killing her. He then reportedly wrapped her body in plastic and put it in a carton before transporting his mother's body out of the house and to a car with the help of Mandal. The two took Kapoor's body to Matheran, where they disposed of it in a valley.

"Sachin was located in Juhu. After Sachin was caught and taken into custody for interrogation, he confessed to the crime, after which he took us to Matheran as he had disposed of her body there with Mandal's help," Senior Police Inspector Ajitkumar Dattatraya Vartak confirmed.

Both Sachin and Mandal were arrested in connection to Kapoor's murder. According to Pinkvilla, a case has been lodged against the accused under sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Thursday, a local court granted police Sachin and Mandal's custody through Dec. 19. Reacting to the news, Kapoor's former Meri Bhabi co-star, Nilu Kohli told The Indian Express, "This news gave me such a pit in my stomach, I had a churning stomach, and I couldn't eat. I couldn't think. I couldn't believe that something like this happened to someone close to me."