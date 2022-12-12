'Schoolhouse Rock' Co-Creator George Newall Dead at 88

George Newall, co-creator of Schoolhouse Rock!, has died at the age of 88. Newall's wife, Lisa Maxwell, told The New York Times, which reported Newall's death on Dec. 7, that her husband died of cardiopulmonary arrest on Nov. 30 at a hospital near his home in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York. The animated educational ABC series ran from 1973 to 1985, teaching kids about science, math, and grammar. Newall was the last surviving member of the team that produced the Generation X cartoon, which was revived in the '90s. Newall was the last surviving team member that produced the Generation X cartoon, which was revived in the 1990s. The educational ABC series from 1973 to 1985 taught kids about science, math, and grammar. As creative director at McCaffrey & McCall, Newell came up with the idea for Schoolhouse Rock when the agency's president David McCall expressed frustration at the fact that his sons "can sing along with Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones" but were unable to multiply.

As writer and musical director Bob Dorough told The New York Times Magazine in 2018, Newall followed up with "Three Is a Magic Number," not two weeks later. Therefore, the concept of combining education and music took off. There were also songs like "I'm Just a Bill," written by the late Dave Frishberg, "Interjection!" and "Unpack Your Adjectives," which was considered a favorite of Newalls. Tom Yohe, agency art director, and cartoonist, illustrated the tunes and co-wrote The Official Schoolhouse Rock Guide with Newall, which included lyrics, pictures, and trivia. Yohe died in 2000, Dorough in 2018, and Dave Frishberg, a Schoolhouse Rock! songwriter, in November 2021 at 88.

Upon learning that beloved TV and entertainment creator, George Newall, had passed, DJ Bob set out to uncover their 2016 interview. Listen herehttps://t.co/u1MD7kuY47 https://t.co/umU3a52dMv — DJ Bob Runkel (@djbobrunkel) December 11, 2022

His contribution to Schoolhouse Rock! was well known. In 1975, Dorough selected Frishberg to join Schoolhouse Rock! by Dorough. He composed several songs for the show, including the popular government explanation song "I'm Just a Bill," according to Entertainment Weekly. Frishberg wrote "I'm Just a Bill" for the show's third season, deeming it his "most well-known song," reported The Times. In early 2023, the Walt Disney Company will reportedly air a primetime singalong to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the series, according to the New York Post. The outlet also reported a celebration of Newall's life was held at St. Andrews Golf Club in Hastings-on-Hudson on Dec. 10. Aside from his wife, Newall is also survived by his stepson, Lake Wolosker, and his sisters, Jessie Newall Bissey, Kathy Newall Hogan, and Anne Newall Kimmel.