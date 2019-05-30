Actress Stefanie Sherk Battled Depression, Insomnia Before Her Death

Actress Stefanie Sherk reportedly battled depression and insomnia before her tragic death.

According to TMZ, Sherk — who was married to actor Demian Bichir — was only getting about 2 hours of sleep a night and was experiencing detox symptoms from coming off anxiety medication.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This information was shared by authorities who performed an autopsy on the model, after her apparent suicide in April.

Demian Bichir’s Wife Died by Suicide, Suffered from Depression and Insomnia https://t.co/GfAHlUqQCf — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2019

On April, Bichir found Sherk at the bottom of the pool at their Sherman Oaks, California home. She reportedly had weights attached to her ankles and back.

Sherk was taken to the hospital where doctors attempted to revive her, but after eight days she died after never regaining consciousness.

Shortly after her death, a statement was posted to Bichir’s Instagram account that read, “Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully.”

“It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever,” the statement continued.

“We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace,” the statement concluded.

Many of the couple’s famous friends soon commented on the terrible news, with actress and singer Denyz Tontz writing, “Stefanie will be remembered for her beauty inside and out — what a gem and a truly lovely, kind soul. I’m praying for you and your family and hope you all can find peace during this rough time.”

“Oh Demian, I’m so sorry I had no idea [broken heart emoji] I’m sending you so much love in this difficult time,” actress Diane Kruger added.

“Sending so much love to you and your family. I will continue to pray for you all during this difficult time,” Ballers co-star Arielle Kebbel wrote in a heartfelt message.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.