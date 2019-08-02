Actress LisaRaye McCoy Claims Nicole Murphy Tried to Steal Her Husband

After Nicole Murphy was spotted kissing married director Antoine Fuqua last week, LisaRaye McCoy chimed in on the conversation, claiming that Murphy also hooked up with her ex-husband, Michael Misick, a Turks and Caicos politician. Misick and The Players Club actress were married from 2006 to 2008, during which rumors of alleged infidelity between Murphy and Misick surfaced.

Last week, McCoy told TMZ that those rumors were facts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s true. Absolutely true,” McCoy said. “She messed around with my husband.”

“Here’s the thing: We’ve all done something that we regret, we’ve all made mistakes and we all have to learn from that. But when you start doing it and being messy enough to do it amongst family, how does a family kiss turn into an I’m sorry apology?” she continued.

“What do you mean? You didn’t know that she [Fuqua’s wife Lela Rochon] was married? We all know that she was married. And that’s 20 years, that’s history. You don’t do that amongst friends, cause there’s no loyalty,” she said.

McCoy’s quote comes shortly after Murphy issued an apology to Fuqua’s wife, Lela Rochon. After first saying that she and Fuqua were “just friends” and exchanging a “friendly hello” during the contested kiss, she later issued a longer statement.

“Antoine and I [are] friends. We ran into each other while we both were in Europe. Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” Murphy’s statement read. “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway (sic) inappropriately with a married man.”

She later added, “I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written… I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

When TMZ asked what McCoy had to say to Murphy, she responded, “I ain’t got s— to say to Nicole.”

Despite McCoy’s claims, a source “directly connected” to Murphy told TMZ that Murphy denies the allegations. “It’s not true. She’s [McCoy] been saying that for years. There’s no truth to that,” Murphy said, per the source.

Murphy, 51, was married to actor Eddie Murphy, 58, from 1993 to 2006, and is the mother of five of Murphy’s 10 children: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella.

Fuqua, 53, and Rochon, 55, married in 1999 and are parents to daughter Sia, 16, and son Brando, 15. Fuqua also has a son from a previous relationship.