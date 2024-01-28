Actor Samuel Theis Accused of Sexual Assault

Samuel Theis, co-star of the Oscar-nominated Anatomy of a Fall, is being accused of rape by a member of the crew on his latest film. According to Screen Daily, Theis is directing the feature Je Le Jure and has reportedly been forced to direct remotely after the alleged incident.

The outlet cites France's Liberation paper from earlier in January, detailing the alleged rape that reportedly occurred during a party where the crew member was too drunk to consent to sex, leading to the complaint.

Theis claims the interaction with the crew member was consensual, but the person immediately quit the production over the incident. In the wake of this, the producers for the film reportedly pushed for Theis to proceed with directing the film remotely after an emotional meeting with the rest of the cast and crew. Aside from the distance placed on the director, the shoot was subject to strict protocols that Theis had to abide by if he wanted to step in to be more hands-on with production. Those who were uncomfortable would have the option to adjust their contact with him depending on their comfort with the situation.

Theis agreed to the protocols while still maintaining his innocence, all in an effort to complete the film. While some reports have also indicated a formal complaint has been filed with police over the incident, Theis lawyer confirmed that no charges have been brought up and he has not been officially charged with any crimes.

The situation is a sad distraction for Anatomy of a Fall, which is far from important when there's sexual assault involved. But it does create some painful situations for the film's cast and crew. For Theis himself, any nomination he receives for the film, especially at the Cesar Awards to close the month, comes with baggage. The French Academy changed the rules for those invited to the awards ceremony.

In 2023, any nominees or related figures were banned from the ceremony due to accusations or charges of sexual violence. This would stop Theis from attending, though he could still receive a nomination.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially once awards season is dormant again. Theis could also still face criminal charges if the authorities claim there to be enough evidence.