Actor's Parents Are Discovered Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Japanese kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke III's parents have died. The actor, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, was found collapsed with his parents at their Meguro Ward home on Thursday, May 18 in what is believed to have been a suicide attempt.



A police investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Asahi Shimbun reported that the 47-year-old actor was "found in a dazed state in his semi-basement room" on May 18 with a suicide-like note nearby. His parents, including his father, kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro, were found unconscious in the living room on the second floor of the home. Ennosuke and his father, 76, were rushed to a local hospital, where Danshiro was pronounced dead. The actor's mother, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke and his parents were found collapsed at his home in Tokyo on Thursday, his agency has said. Updates to follow. https://t.co/XIZVDTnM7r — The Japan Times (@japantimes) May 18, 2023



Authorities said Ennosuke's parents' bodies showed no significant external injuries, with an autopsy later indicating that the pair died from an overdose of psychotropic substances. Police confirmed, per The Japan Times, that there were no signs that anyone other than Ennosuke and his parents were involved in the incident. Police believe that the actor's parents ingested a sedative, but no drugs or pill containers were found at the scene. Ennosuke reportedly told Metropolitan Police Department staff that he and his parents "agreed to die and be reborn."



The tragedy occurred the same day a report in a weekly magazine alleged Ennosuke engaged in bullying and sexual harassment toward actors and staff in his theater collective. Police suspect the actor and his family attempted suicide amid the scandal, per The Asahi Shimbun, though it doesn't appear that Ennosuke has confirmed or denied that at this time.



Ennosuke, who has since been discharged from the hospital, made his stage debut at the age of 8 and ahs since risen to be considered a driving force behind traditional and modern theater. He is well-known for his Super Kabuki productions, including 2015's One Piece, based on the titular manga series by Eiichiro Oda. He has also appeared on a number of TV shows, including Japanese broadcaster TBS' Hanzawa Naoki. In 2012, at the age of 24, he became the fourth member in his family to assume the name Ennosuke. The actor comes from a famous family, as he is the brother of Ichikawa Danshirō IV and their father is Danshiro. His cousin, meanwhile, is the award-winning stage actor Teruyuki Kagawa, who also goes by the kabuki stage name Ichikawa Chusha.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.