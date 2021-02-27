Abigail Breslin's Dad Michael Dies From COVID-19

✖

Abigail Breslin shared a heartbreaking update about her father's battle with COVID-19 on Friday. According to Entertainment Weekly, Breslin's father, Michael Breslin, died after battling the illness. She first revealed that her father tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 10.

On Instagram, Breslin penned a lengthy message in which she shared the tragic news with her followers. Her message, which came alongside a slideshow of photos of her father, began, "Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation. At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short."

The Little Miss Sunshine actor thanked everyone for their "love and support" amidst this difficult time, noting that she and her family appreciate it "more than you know." She went on to write about some of the special things about her late father that she'll always remember. Breslin wrote, "My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things..." She wrote that her father loved a good cup of black coffee, animals, and doowop songs.

"He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50’s and 60’s and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom," she continued. "And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you." As previously mentioned, this heartbreaking update comes a few weeks after Breslin initially shared that her father was diagnosed with COVID-19 and that he was in the hospital on a ventilator. She wrote at the time, "Unfortunately, this post isn't one I ever thought I would have to make. I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael, who tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator." The actor went on to thank the medical staff at the hospital for looking over Michael as he battled the illness.