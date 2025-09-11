3-Time Oscar-Winner Dies of Parkinson’s Disease: Stuart Craig Was 83

Stuart Craig, a three-time Oscar-winning production designer and art director, died Sunday following a “long battle with Parkinson’s disease.” He was 83.

Craig’s death was confirmed Monday by the British Film Designers Guild, which also shared a message from Craig’s longtime friend and collaborator, Neil Lamont.

“It is with great sadness, that I report that my friend and mentor, Production Designer Stuart Craig passed away last night, 7th September 2025 aged 83, following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease,” Lamont wrote, calling Craig “a true giant” in life.

Art Director of the Year Stuart Craig during The 8th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Awards Ceremony – Show at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

Praising Craig’s “talent, his beautiful sketches, pencil drawings and vision” in addition to “the way which he conducted himself in all walks of life,” Lamont called his late colleague “a true gentleman, with grace, kindness and humility.”

“Stuart was very generous with his time and advice, always taking the time to share his knowledge and support those around him,” he continued, adding, “I bet that anyone you ask, ‘which designer would you like to work with the most’ the answer 100% would be Stuart Craig, and anyone who met him will remember their encounter forever.”

Lamont concluded, “I replay all mine, all the time, he will never be forgotten. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Born on April 14, 1942, in Norfolk, England, Craig began working as a film set designer in the late 1960s, being hired for his first production designer role on the 1980 film Saturn 3, which starred Farrah Fawcett and Kirk Douglas.

Craig’s other early credits include The Elephant Man, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, Cry Freedom, Chaplin and The Secret Garden.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 15: Stuart Craig attends the European premiere of “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

In 1983, Craig won his first Oscar for Gandhi, and in 1989, he would win his second for Dangerous Liaisons. In 1997, Craig won his third Academy Award for The English Patient.

Craig would also go on to serve as production designer on the Harry Potter film franchise, bringing the magical world to life on 2001’s Sorcerer’s Stone, 2002’s Chamber of Secrets, 2004’s Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005’s Goblet of Fire, 2007’s Order of the Phoenix, 2009’s Half-Blood Prince, 2010’s Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and 2011’s Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

He then went on to work on all three of the Fantastic Beasts movies — 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2018’s The Crimes of Grindelwald and 2022’s The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Craig is survived by wife Patricia Stangroom and their two children.