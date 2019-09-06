‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Beth Behrs Campaigns to Star in ‘Yellowstone’, and Fans Flip

Beth Behrs is dying to be on Paramount Network‘s biggest hit series, Yellowstone. The Western drama has taken social media by storm throughout its first two seasons, sparing no fan — including the 2 Broke Girls star. Behrs, 33, took to Twitter this week begging for a role on the show.

I’m basically a Dutton now!! So excited ! Now I just need to make a guest appearance 😅😅…. @Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/3EGpLh4629 — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) September 5, 2019

She shared a photo of herself in a camouflage Yellowstone Dutton Ranch baseball cap. In another photo, she showed off more Yellowstone merch laid out on a rug.

“I’m basically a Dutton now!! So excited,” she wrote about her new threads. “Now I just need to make a guest appearance….”

Fans responded with vigor, embracing the idea of The Neighborhood star on Season 3 of the Kevin Costner-led series.

“Yes! Definitely need a guest appearance!” one Twitter user wrote.

Some even had suggestions for who she could play. “How about you be a new enemy since the becks are gone!!” one user wrote.

Behrs has been campaigning for a role on the show since its start. Last summer, she shared a few photographs of herself riding her horse, Belle, and tweeting at the show’s official account asking to cast her. “Belle is available too!” she wrote.

A few weeks after that, she shared a sepia photo of her and husband Michael Gladis posing in old Western costumes — complete with cowboy hats, a prop rifle and a bag full of presumably stolen cash — again hinting at a possible role on Yellowstone.

Behrs clearly has an affinity for Western culture, as she and Gladis tied the knot last July at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho, in a scenic outdoor wedding just outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The couple nailed every detail of the ceremony down to their exit set to a live rendition of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson,” according to Martha Stewart Weddings.

There’s no official word on if Behrs will be joining the Yellowstone cast, although the show did announce a few new castings lately, including Lost star Josh Holloway and Eden Brolin (Beyond).

Brolin, who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Josh Brolin, will reportedly play Mia, who Deadline described as “a barrel racer at the rodeo who becomes friendly with the bunkhouse guys.” As for Holloway, he’s joining the cast as Roarke Carter, a “handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans for Montana.”

Season 3 is already in production, so Behrs better act fast if she wants to secure a guest starring role. Yellowstone is set to return in 2020 on the Paramount Network.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty