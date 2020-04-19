‘Today’ Co-Anchor Dylan Dreyer’s Husband Recovering After Coronavirus Diagnosis

TODAY Show co-anchor Dylan Dreyer's husband, Brian Fichera, is on the mend after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. On Friday, Dreyer and Fichera called into the 3rd Hour of TODAY in order to discuss his experience with the illness, as Page Six noted. During their discussion, Fichera expressed just how serious his battle with the coronavirus has been.

"I'm well over a week without symptoms, but … it was really scary," Fichera said. "It's serious." He also said that he is feeling "much better" after first experiencing symptoms about three weeks prior. As Dreyer noted, she and Fichera were especially concerned about his diagnosis as the couple lives with their two young children, 3-year-old Calvin and 3-month-old Oliver. She said, "The scary part was that we're stuck in a New York apartment. We've got a newborn and Calvin, and we're trying to keep everybody safe." They went on to explain that they tried to take extra precautions so that the family could stay safe and healthy, such as Fichera quarantining himself in his son Calvin's room. Dreyer added that her husband had to deal with a lot on his own as she has been busy taking care of their two children.

Days before they updated TODAY Show viewers on his battle with the coronavirus, Fichera opened up about dealing with the illness on his Instagram account. On Instagram, he not only described what it's been like to deal with the coronavirus, but he also gave viewers a look into his son Calvin's room, which is where he mentioned that he's been self-isolating.

"This is Cals room. The bed is roughly the size of a coffin. A little over 3 weeks ago I spiked a fever and had some unsettling and alarming stomach issues. We didn't waste a second...we immediately realized I needed to Quarantine myself," he explained. "Calvin was already sleeping in our room so before I moved into Cals room permanently Dylan took out some of Cals favorite toys before I made it my quarantine zone. This was my world for about 10 days. The fever never really got above 101 but it also never got below for well over a week. The headaches were debilitating. No amount of Tylenol could put a dent in my headaches or temperature. There was also an emotional component to this disease. I cried. ALOT. I never cry."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Fichera (@fishlense) on Apr 15, 2020 at 9:39am PDT

"After 6 days it was deemed necessary by the hotline I called that I take a test....it was positive. I had it," Fichera continued, before painting an incredibly serious picture of what life has been like with the illness. "This disease is also brilliant and diabolical. It will let up just enough to allow you to feel good about yourself and walk to the bathroom....but then it will suddenly attack you as if it knows you are at the farthest away from your bed. When it hits hard you can't move, and it feels like you're snorkeling through a cocktail straw."

The statement ended with him telling everyone to take care. He also added that his DM's were open in case anyone had any questions relating to the coronavirus. Fichera signed off his post with some important things to keep in mind amidst this devastating crisis, writing, "Be safe. Be smart. Be humble."