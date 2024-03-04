Jamie Foxx Returning to Big TV Job Following Hospitalization

It's been less than a year since Jamie Foxx was hospitalized with serious health complications, but the entertainer is back now, and he's returning to a big TV job he had to step away from while he focused on getting well. The Wrap reports that Foxx will once again host Beat Shazam alongside his daughter, Corrine, who is the show's DJ.

"Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam," Fox's president of unscripted entertainment, Allison Wallach, said in a statement. "As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it's wonderful having them back on set this season." Fans can see the father-daughter duo back in action when Beat Shazam Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. New episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

In April 2023, Corrine revealed that her dad had been hospitalized, but no explanation was given as to why the Oscar winner needed medical care. Many reports have indicated that Foxx suffered a stroke. However, this has not officially been confirmed. In December, Foxx made his first public appearance, accepting a Critics Choice Association's Vanguard Award. During the speech, he noted that his medical crisis caused him to temporarily lose the ability to walk, but he did not state exactly what led to this.

Since the pair were not able to participate in Beat Shazam Season 6, Nick Cannon was brought in to host, with Kelly Osbourne serving as the DJ. Notably, Cannon previously spoke out about taking over the show, revealing that Foxx handpicked him for the job. "I was actually working on something else and they say, 'Jamie wants you to do this.' And I was like, 'I'll do anything for Jamie.'... I got the blessing from him and Corinne."

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.