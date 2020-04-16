Britney Spears Speaks out on Justin Timberlake Breakup While Dancing to His Song

Once upon a time, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were one of Hollywood's power couples. But, that was before they had one of the "world's biggest breakups." Decades later, it seems like there's no bad blood between the two, as Spears recently posted a video of herself dancing to one of Timberlake's songs. In her post, she also addressed the fact that she and the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer dated years prior.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!! As you can see I'm not really dancing folks..... I'm just very bored," Spears wrote, captioning a video of herself dancing to Timberlake's "Filthy." Of course, since she did post a clip of herself dancing to one of her famous ex's songs, she also addressed the elephant in the room in her caption. "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago..... but hey the man is a genius!!!! Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 15, 2020 at 2:43pm PDT

In case you're wondering how Timberlake felt about being mentioned by his ex-girlfriend, he did indeed comment on her post. The singer commented on Spears' post with a slew of laughing and raised hand emojis. Timberlake and Spears first came into each others' lives decades ago when they were both involved in the Mickey Mouse Club. According to the Daily Mail, the pair began dating in 1999 but called it quits in 2002. Following their split, Timberlake even released a song, "Cry Me a River," that many assumed was written in reference to his ex-girlfriend.

More recently, in 2018, Timberlake opened up about the song in his autobiography Hindsight: And All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me. In his autobiography, he discussed how he came to write the aforementioned track. While he didn't specify that the song was made in light of his split from Spears, many assumed that his relationship with her was the one he was referencing.

"I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off," he wrote, per Buzzfeed. "I wrote 'Cry Me a River' in two hours. I didn’t plan on writing it. The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it." Even though there may have been drama between the two singers years ago, based on Spears' recent Instagram photo, it seems like all is well between the exes now.