Kate Beckinsale Spotted Holding Hands With 22-Year-Old Singer Goody Grace

Almost a year after Kate Beckinsale ended her fling with SNL star Pete Davidson, 26, she's now seeing an even younger man, singer-songwriter, Goody Grace, 23. The two were caught holding hands in Brentwood, California on Sunday, April 12 according to TMZ. Both rocked a casual look as Beckinsale was walking her dogs.

While the two have been linked as far back as January 2020, there's also a connection between Grace and Davidson. While they are not directly friends, Grace has performed with Davidson's best friend Machine Gun Kelly. He was also gracing the stage with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker at a concert in Los Angeles in Decemeber 2019. Both Grace and MGK were featured on rapper Mod Sun's single "Stay Away" which is set to release on April 24.

Beckinsale and Davidson were first spotted together in January 2019 at Golden Globe after parties. That following March, they were seen locking lips at a New York Rangers game, but it May they called it quits. Although there was a 20-year age gap between the comedian and actress, a source came out and told PEOPLE that the two were really happy and compatible despite the public's criticism. "She's very happy with Pete," the insider said. "They have really similar senses of humor and she's always laughing with him."

After quickly ramping things up in their relationship, the two decided to slow things down not long after. Although they eventually broke up, they ended on good terms and remained friends. While they remained cordial after going their separate ways, that wasn't necessarily the case between Davidson and ex-fiancé Ariana Grande. Davidson started dating the Underworld star following his split from Grande. Although Davidson was on national television with his role on SNL, he grew to a new level of fame after his relationship with the pop singer. The two started dating, got engaged and broke up in a span of 6 months. Grande eventually came out and called their engagement "highly unrealistic."

"My friends were like, 'Come! We're gonna have a fun summer," she told Vogue. "And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him." She added, "I'm like an infant when it comes to real life and his old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don't trust myself with the life stuff." Following her breakup and the loss of ex Mac Miller, she went on to pour her heart and soul out in her album that followed Thank U, Next.