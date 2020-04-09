Tour 'KUWTK' Star Scott Disick's $6.89M Sleek, Minimalist Hidden Hills Home

Scott Disick's house is officially on the market. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has listed his Hidden Hills, California home for $6.98 million, where he's tried to strike a balance between minimal design and maximum comfort. Though Disick has been private about his personal life of late, here's a look inside the sprawling estate, courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

"Once I was doing my own house, it came back to me and I started remembering all the magazines I used to read, the furniture brands, and different eras," Disick told Architectural Digest about his private abode. "I was looking for something that felt very East Coast. I always pictured myself in a kind of Hamptons-feeling house, but updated. I like it to be as minimal as possible but still comfortable. I have more art, but I had to take it off the walls because it was too much."

In fact, Disick, who now hosts his own renovation series, Flip It Like Disick, fells like he "could take away things."

"I just feel like it might have a little too much," he explained. "But now it’s hard -- when you have a bunch of kids, you've gotta have a bunch of stuff everywhere."