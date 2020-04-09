Tour 'KUWTK' Star Scott Disick's $6.89M Sleek, Minimalist Hidden Hills Home
Scott Disick's house is officially on the market. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has listed his Hidden Hills, California home for $6.98 million, where he's tried to strike a balance between minimal design and maximum comfort. Though Disick has been private about his personal life of late, here's a look inside the sprawling estate, courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
"Once I was doing my own house, it came back to me and I started remembering all the magazines I used to read, the furniture brands, and different eras," Disick told Architectural Digest about his private abode. "I was looking for something that felt very East Coast. I always pictured myself in a kind of Hamptons-feeling house, but updated. I like it to be as minimal as possible but still comfortable. I have more art, but I had to take it off the walls because it was too much."
In fact, Disick, who now hosts his own renovation series, Flip It Like Disick, fells like he "could take away things."
"I just feel like it might have a little too much," he explained. "But now it’s hard -- when you have a bunch of kids, you've gotta have a bunch of stuff everywhere."
The house was first built in 1973 and renovated back in 2007. After Disick took over, he helped usher the design of the two-story house into the 21st century.
Disick also put in an infinity pool, which he said he "spent the time and money making it absolutely perfect. It's almost like a hotel back there."
On Monday, Kylie and Kris Jenner posted a TikTok video that featured them impersonating members of their sprawling clan. Disick included, of course.
Back in February, Disick's current girlfriend Sofia Richie unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. Disck and Kardashian had much of their relationship play out on KUWTK, and they still work as co-parents to their three kids.
Richie also left a comment on Disick's Instagram in January, which is a rare move for the couple. While they've kept their relationship largely off of social media, Richie did chime in with an "Lol" on a photo of Disick on a private jet.
One of the most unique features of Disick's home is the view -- a rarity for the Hidden Hills area. "There are a lot of gorgeous homes in Hidden Hills, but most of them back up to a hillside and don't have any kind of view, whereas my house has a view like you'd see in Bel Air or Beverly Hills. It's very rare."