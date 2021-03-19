Peek Inside 'KUWTK' Star Scott Disick's $6.89M Sleek, Minimalist Hidden Hills Home

Scott Disick's house is officially on the market. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has listed his Hidden Hills, California home for $6.98 million, where he's tried to strike a balance between minimal design and maximum comfort. Here's a look inside the sprawling estate, courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

"Once I was doing my own house, it came back to me and I started remembering all the magazines I used to read, the furniture brands, and different eras," Disick told Architectural Digest about his abode. "I was looking for something that felt very East Coast. I always pictured myself in a kind of Hamptons-feeling house -- but updated. I like it to be as minimal as possible but still comfortable.

In addition to his time on KUTWK, which is now coming to an end this season, Disick has also hosted a renovation series titled Flip It Like Disick, putting his renovation skills on display for the rest of the world to see. The 5,663-square-foot home features five-bedrooms six bathrooms and a contemporary farmhouse. There's also an open chef's kitchen, two large master suites and an attached six-car garage.

It's also utilized plenty of reclaimed wood for the pool pavilion and entertainment lounge area that leads to an infinity-edge pool, spa and outdoor cooking area, taking advantage of the 1.33-acre site.