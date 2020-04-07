Comedian Victor 'Vic' Henley Dead at 57 After Sudden Pulmonary Embolism

✖

Comedian Victor "Vic" Henley, who was known for his appearances on the Opie & Anthony radio show, has died at the age of 57. According to his niece Tatum Singley, Henley passed away suddenly on Monday of a pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot in the lung. His death was confirmed by Singley on Facebook.

"This afternoon at 3:55pm EST, Uncle Vic went to be with the Lord," Singley wrote in part. "He suffered from a pulmonary embolism over the weekend and after many efforts to save him, the angels came and took him home. We can't thank his friends and Nicki enough for being there for us during this time. It means so much and we couldn't do this without you."

"We already miss him so much and feel the heavy weight of this loss. He was our best friend," she continued. "We love you more than you could ever know, Uncle Vic. Dad loves you, Nanny loves you, Mike loves you, Mom and Donna love you, Me and Rob love you, Katie and Franklin and Louise (Weezie) love you, Nicki loves you, your entire family loves you. Your friends love you."

In the post, Singley remembered her uncle as "an amazing son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, boyfriend, and best friend to many," writing that "the world loved Vic for the smile and laughter he brought to us all." She also recalled a conversation they had last week in which Henley told her "how much he loved his life. He showed us all how much he loved us by how he showed up for each one of us every single day."

According to The Laugh Button, Henley got his start in stand-up comedy in Phoenix, Arizona in the ‘80s, making his way to New York City in 1985. Throughout his career, he made appearances on Comedy Central, VJ work on VH1, late night sets, and appeared on Star Search, and even worked on Sacha Baron Cohen’s prank movie Bruno. His most recent work with SiriusXM and radio personalities Opie & Anthony.

In a separate Facebook post shared Monday night, Henley's niece revealed that there would not be an immediate memorial for her uncle due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She went on to explain that "when we are allowed to all get together, we will have a memorial in Oxford and one in New York as well." She added that "we will be sure to celebrate his life with you all and will update you with details closer to that time."