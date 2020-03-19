Ivanka Trump Sends Message to Doctors and Nurses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ivanka Trump sent out an encouraging tweet to her followers alongside a photo of nurses and doctors asking the public to do one thing during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her tweet, she thanked those who are working in healthcare at the moment who are putting themselves at risk of contracting the coronavirus while trying to help heal others. In the picture that she tagged with it, shows medical staff dressed up with signs that read "We stay here for you [heart] please stay home for us!"

God bless the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers & first responders whose tireless dedication and sacrifice protect our collective health + safety. Practice social distancing & save lives! Follow all CDC guidelines and please, please stay home if you are able! ❤️ #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/MoDweBsgkq — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 18, 2020

Since the virus spread throughout U.S. soil, more-and-more cases continue to appear, especially among those in Hollywood. Celebrities like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim have all tested positive for the virus and are now sharing their journey online with their millions of followers.

Bars and restaurants across the states have been forced to shut down, causing workers to be pushed into unemployment. Fast food restaurants are closing their dining areas and only offering drive-thru options. Schools of all grade levels have sent students home for an undisclosed amount of time. Airports are emptying out as passengers fear flying in the off-chance of catching the deadly virus.

As life continues to change for everyone around the world, there are a few great things happening along the way. Stores like Costco and Aldi are opening their doors offering temporary jobs for those in need considering their large surge in sales over the last few weeks. Celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have offered up $1 million dollars to be donated in efforts of helping those like the elderly who need food but are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 therefore have been encouraged to stay in at all times. Grocery stores are now setting aside specific times for the elderly to be able to grocery shop among others their age to increase their chances of keeping healthy.

While it seems as though there is still in a huge divide on groups of people either supporting or not supporting President Donald Trump in this trying time, he and his daughter have continued to send out encouraging tweets for Americans to gain hope from.