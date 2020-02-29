Oprah Winfrey Takes Scary Fall on Stage While Giving Talk on 'Balance'

Oprah Winfrey lost her balance while on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles Saturday morning, ironically during a speech about balance. Winfrey is now on her 2020 Vision speaking tour, and took a scary tumble while she was on the topic of "Wellness: All Things in Balance." Winfrey blamed her fall on the high-heeled shoes she was wearing.

"Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times," Winfrey said, just as she fell. Winfrey was still holding her microphone, and quickly assured the audience everything was fine by cracking a joke. "Wrong shoes!" she said.

Winfrey continued the talk without missing a beat, and even continued barefoot, as some social media photos show.

"Oprah Winfrey was walking around on the stage and talking, giving words of wisdom to the crowd," one eyewitness told Hollywood Life. "All of a sudden, she stumbled back, teetered on her heels and then fell right on to the ground, on her butt. Someone from backstage ran out front to help her on her feet. She said something like, 'Wrong heels. I wore the wrong shoes. Please get me some new shoes.'"

The source said Winfrey's longtime partner Stedman Graham ran to the stage to help Winfrey, prompting her to joke, "Look at my man coming to help me." However, Winfrey was already back on her feet before Graham got to the stage.

Winfrey began her Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus in Sunrise, Florida in January. The tour is being presented by WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. Winfrey is now a major shareholder in the company and is prominently featured in their marketing campaigns. The tour has also featured appearances from major celebrities, and Julianne Hough has been on the tour to show off her KINRGY fitness program. Other celebrities who have joined Winfrey include Lady Gaga, Tina Fey, Michelle Obama, Gayle King, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Schumer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kate Hudson. Lopez was the featured guest for Saturday's event.

The last stop on the tour is March 7 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, with King as the featured guest.

"With WW as my tour partner, each stop is going to feature a different lineup of celebrity guests, powerhouse leaders in wellness, and people from all walks of life who took charge and created lasting change," Winfrey wrote about the tour before it started. "Say goodbye to procrastination, denial, feeling stuck and wishing for a better life. This is going to be a day-long party for everyone, celebrating all that you are—and all that you're meant to be."

Photo credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images