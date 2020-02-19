'Lord of the Rings' Star Elijah Wood Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Mette-Marie Kongsved

It's been reported that Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood has welcomed his first child, with Mette-Marie Kongsved. According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple revealed the news, but did not provided any other details. Kongsved — a Danish film producer — first debuted her baby bump publicly, in July 2019. Wood later revealed to Seth Meyers on Late Night, that it was on Christmas Eve night 2018 that the the pair discovered they were going to have a baby. This would imply the child was born a few months back, but an official birth date has not been shared.

"I haven’t had a cigarette since [Christmas Eve]," 39-year-old Wood told Meyers on Feb. 6. "And that night, I found out we were pregnant. On Christmas Eve."

Wood and Kongsved seem to have first met while working on the 2017 film I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. They later went public with their romance in January 2018, after being spotted holding hands in Pasadena, California. Their first official appearance as a couple came in February 2019, at the Rodarte FW19 fashion show.

Kongsved was previously married to director Evan Louis Katz from 2011 to 2017, and Wood dated Pamela Racine from 2005 to 2010. The year after his split from Racine, Wood addressed his romantic life, and revealed that he definitely had plans to have a family one day.

"Eventually I want to get married and have kids. I don’t have it written down when it’s going to happen for me at the moment though," the Come to Daddy star told ContactMusic.com in December 2011. "I would love to have a family one day. I’ve got a lot of friends who have families and it’s a time in my life that I look forward to. It’s also the kind of thing where you need to have things in place beforehand."

Wood and Kongsved sparked engagement rumors in 2019, after Kongsved was seen wearing a ring on her left hand ring finger. There is currently no word on whether or not they are officially engaged.

This story is developing...