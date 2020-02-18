Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Her 'With a Closed Fist'

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has been arrested again for domestic violence after he allegedly hit her on Valentine's Day while the couple was in Wyoming. TMZ reports that Hickerson was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. after the pair had fought and Hickerson hit Panettiere "with a closed fist on the right side of her face."

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found Hickerson in the driveway of the home in Jackson where he allegedly told them that Panettiere was in the house "saying he beat the f— out of me." Hickerson reportedly avoided answering the question of whether he had punched his girlfriend but said he hired a private chef so he "wouldn't be accused of bulls—." Police say they spoke to the chef on the phone, who said he left shortly after 1 a.m. but had heard the couple arguing earlier in the evening.

Hickerson was arrested for domestic battery and he was also charged with interfering with a police officer after allegedly refusing to identify himself.

Court documents state that Panettiere told police that she and Hickerson were in their bedroom when he began "throwing her around and punched her." Police say the actress' face was red and swollen and that she had a scrape and swelling on her left hand she believed was from Hickerson's watch.

Hickerson was previously arrested for allegedly felony domestic violence in May 2019. TMZ reported reported that Hickerson was arrested after an argument with Panettiere turned physical when the pair reportedly into a disagreement after a night out. Police were called at some point early in the morning but it is unknown who made the call. Sources say officers noticed redness and marks on Panettiere's body and after interviewing both parties, determined that Hickerson had allegedly started the fight. The case was dismissed after not being able to secure a material witness.

In 2018, Hickerson was involved in a domestic violence incident involving his father, for which Panettiere was present.

In November, the actress told TMZ that "everything's always been okay" between herself and Hickerson.

"It would be like getting into a fight like yelling at your puppy or something," she said when questioned about the domestic dispute, denying that anything was physical. "Everything is totally okay."

"My family knows that I'm smart enough to make my own decisions and thank you for being concerned, but I am A-OK," she continued. "There was never a problem. Everything's good."

Photo Credit: Getty / gotpap / Bauer-Griffin