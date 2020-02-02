Super Bowl 2020: Shakira Shares Sneak Peek Into Halftime Show With Jennifer Lopez With Videos, Photos

The Super Bowl LIV halftime is almost here, and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are preparing to take the stage after weeks of rehearsals! The performance will be an approximate 15 to 20 minutes long, feature "some great guests," according to Lopez. While the event is a mega day for NFL fans and advertisers, it's also one that marks Shakira's birthday, making the event all the more special.

"It's gonna be on my birthday!" she told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show. "I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it's the holy grail of the entertainment industry. It's a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it's gonna be fantastic and I'm gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it’s surreal, actually."

Shakira added that she was excited to learn that she would be sharing the stage with Lopez because of what both of their careers represent.

"I feel that's gonna be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who's being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream," the Grammy winner explained. "I think this is gonna be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry."

But while we'll have to wait until halftime to see what the two stars have been working on for the past few weeks, Shakira has been sharing some inside looks into rehearsals — scroll through to see the singer's rehearsal shots ahead of the big game.