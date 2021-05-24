YouTube Star Reveals Twins Pregnancy Months After Miscarriage

✖

YouTube star Colleen Ballinger revealed to fans last week that she is pregnant with twins, sharing her news after telling fans earlier this year that she had suffered a miscarriage. Ballinger announced her pregnancy in a YouTube video on Thursday, sharing that she and husband Erik Stocklin will be adding twins to their family. The couple is also parents to 3-year-old son Flynn.

"It made me so excited to be pregnant, excited to meet that baby, so losing that was devastating," Ballinger said in her video. "Immediately, Erik and I knew this was something we wanted in our lives. We knew that we immediately wanted to start trying to have another baby." The 34-year-old explained that she had gone to the doctor on May 5 for an ultrasound after experiencing complications, thinking that she was having another miscarriage. Instead, she was informed that she was pregnant with twins, which run in her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colleen Ballinger (@colleen)

Ballinger teared up as she shared that her late grandfather was a twin. "It's a special bond that I get to have with him even though he's gone," she said. "And so it feels really, really special and I feel really lucky and I'm really excited. That thought keeps me going in the moments where I'm scared and I feel like my body can't handle twins."

"I really hope that there are other twin moms out there that can help me out because I’m really scared," she added to fans. "I barely made it through one baby, so two at the same time sounds very stressful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colleen Ballinger (@colleen)

Along with her video, the California native uploaded a series of photos to Instagram from a pregnancy shoot including a sweet shot of Flynn kissing his mom's stomach. "I can’t believe I’m pregnant with TWINS!" she wrote. "A lot of people have asked how Flynn reacted to the news. He is very excited and loves giving the babies kisses... but now he thinks everyone has a babies in their tummy. including himself. lol he’s gonna be an incredible brother and i’m so grateful for all his cuddles and kisses when i’m feeling nauseous."

Ballinger is a classically trained singer who rose to fame on YouTube through her awkward alter-ego, Miranda Sings. She has since starred in a Netflix original series, Haters Back Off!, as Miranda Sings, and made her Broadway debut in Waitress two years ago. In early 2021, Ballinger and Stocklin launched a podcast, Relax! with Colleen and Erik.