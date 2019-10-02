Who Is the Father of Malika Haqq’s Unborn Baby?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Malika Haqq may be keeping tight lipped when it comes to the identity of the father of her unborn child, but according to one source who spoke to Us Weekly, the identity of the man is no mystery at all. The source, who came forward just days after Haqq announced that she is expecting, alleges that Haqq’s ex-boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, is the father of her child.

Haqq and Genasis first began dating in 2017, though not long after there was trouble in their relationship.

“Love doesn’t fail, people do,” Haqq wrote on Instagram in May of 2018. “Falling in love can be one of the most beautiful things. Unfortunately, being vulnerable to ones (sic) choices can lead to heart break. Healing and forgiving is a personal job done at every individuals (sic) pace. Life is one big lesson, a lesson in love.”

By October, the duo rekindled their love, made obvious by an “open love letter” Genasis wrote.

“To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world,” he wrote at the time. “My life has changed with you in it. Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean.”

“I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things,” the “Coco” singer continued. “I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man … You’re not only my partner but my best friend … God told me to love you forever and that’s what I plan on doing. This letter is to thank you for everything you do and to tell you I LOVE YOU.”

However, by June, Haqq and Genasis chose to go their separate ways, with the reality TV star announcing the news on Instagram with a photo she captioned “single.”

At this time, neither Haqq nor Genasis have confirmed Us Weekly‘s source’s allegation.

Haqq announced in a statement to PEOPLE on Sept. 27 that she is expecting her first child, telling the outlet that she has “always wanted to be a mother,” though she refrained from dropping any hints about the father.