Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Surprise With Baby No. 4 Announcement

✖

Usher is reportedly expecting baby no. 4 with his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea –– the couple's second child together. The duo made the surprise announcement on the iHeartRadio Music Awards' (which Usher is hosting) red carpet. The couple was all smiles as they posed together. Goicoechea flaunted her baby bump underneath a fitted black dress and paired Balenciaga sandals.

This will be Usher and Jenn's second child together. They welcomed daughter Sovereign Bo in September of last year. Usher has two sons from a previous relationship: Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13. Prior to his appearance on the awards show, the "Climax" singer revealed the meaning behind his 8-month old daughter's unique name choice. "So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name," Usher explained to Extra. "She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she's] my little 'reign-bo.'"

He debuted his daughter on TV during an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show where he showed a photo of him kissing his newborn girl's head. "She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn't even look real," the soon-to-be-former host Ellen DeGeneres said at the time. Usher jokingly responded saying, "You believe that until you have to change her diaper!" He shared with Degeneres, "She came out early... She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do."

"It's funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she's pulling the thing, like, 'Pull me outta here, it's time to go!' " Usher told viewers.

When it comes to his two sons, the kids are likely to be equally excited about the new addition to the family. Following the birth of Sovereign Bo, Usher said the boys were "coping very well" with the changes. They're "excited about being big brothers," he added. "they're a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes... And as they get older, I'm less cool of a dad, so now I'm starting this whole cycle over again and I'm kind of the apple of [Sovereign's] eye right now," Usher said.