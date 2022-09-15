Trisha Paytas Gives Birth to Baby Daughter With a Wild Name Choice After Queen Elizabeth Viral Rumors

Trisha Paytas has announced the birth of her daughter. "She has arrived," Paytas wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 15. The post also featured a heart emoji in the caption. "Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon." The post features a photo of the baby girl in a hospital bed holding Malibu Barbie, who was born the day before. The mother and daughter are wearing matching strawberry-themed pajamas. In a different photo, Paytas is seen holding the infant, alongside her husband Moses Hacmon. This comes after Paytas trended online after a viral meme joked about how the Queen Elizabeth II's death, saying her daughter would be reincarnated as Paytas' child.

Paytas is an aspiring actor in Hollywood, but didn't but found success in vlogging. But she became notorious for making offensive and outrageous statements. Videos on her channel such as "Trisha Paytas Saying The N Word And Being Racist For A Minute Straight" garnered views in the millions.

Outside of YouTube, she gained more traction by co-hosting a podcast, Frenemies, with fellow YouTuber and brother-in-law Ethan Klein. But the show ended after their falling out in Feb. 2021. While pregnant, Paytas began documenting her pregnancy and married life on her YouTube page.